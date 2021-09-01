East Texas demand for bus drivers continues

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Director of Transportation at Tyler Independent School District John Bagert said of the 21 bus route vacancies, 20 drivers are training, but there is a delay to complete the testing process.

“One of my driver trainees booked an appointment last week and his time slot is for October the 11th,” Bagert said.

Drivers must complete training and then take a CDL test with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“However, because of their streamlining efforts a few years ago, they went from over 250 locations down to 25 CDL testing sites across the state. It’s very difficult to get any driving tests in a timely manner,” Bagert said. According to DPS website, there are currently 29 sites in Texas.

“This big lag in the testing time from the time we make the appointment to the time they can actually test is causing us a big bottle neck in being able to efficiently staff all of our bus routes,” Bagert said, “which then leads to trainees leaving.”

“I have lost about five or six because they either got other jobs or something else happened in their life in between the time that they were ready to test and the time that they could actually take their test. Let’s face it: people cannot go two months without a paycheck. They need some kind of income,” Bagert said.

KLTV reached out to DPS for a statement about the delay in testing, but we have not heard back.

“I do applaud DPS for their diligence because when we do take the test, they are very thorough,” Bagert said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.