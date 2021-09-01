COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas decline slightly
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area have declined slightly.
According to the Texas State Department of Health Services, Trauma Service Area H recorded 176 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, which is down slightly from the record of 181 hospitalizations on Monday.
Lab-confirmed COVID hospitalizations make up 45.13% of the total hospital capacity in Area H
