East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Carthage man accused in capitol riot allowed to join Hurricane Ida relief effort

Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)
Alex Harkrider (Source: Gregg County Jail)(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - A Washington, D.C. judge is allowing a Carthage man accused of participating in the January 6 capitol riot to volunteer in Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Alex Harkrider’s attorney, Kira Anne West on Monday requested that Judge Thomas F. Hogan temporarily modify the conditions of Harkrider’s house arrest to allow him to join the Cajun Navy as they assist in relief work related to Hurricane Ida. Hogan granted the request, allowing Harkrider to work with the Cajun Navy for two weeks. Harkrider was known to regularly assist with extreme weather relief efforts prior to his arrest.

Harkrider and his co-defendant, Ryan Nichols, 30, of Longview, were arrested in January and given a 13-count indictment by a federal grand jury in February for their alleged participation in the January 6 riot that took place at the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
Authorities in Smith County are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect. (Source: Jeff Chavez,...
Smith County authorities involved in manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect

Latest News

Lufkin ISD mandating masks in schools
New Panda Express Tyler location offers free meals to job applicants
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum