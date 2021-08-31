East Texas Now Business Break
Troup Community Development Corporation working to bring free public Wi-Fi to parts of Troup

By Justin Honore
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TROIUP, Texas (KLTV) - The Troup Community Development Corporation is trying to bring free public wi-fi to downtown Troup.

The wi-fi would be located in 12 spots throughout town. They’ve already set aside $50,000 for installation and completion of the free service. The only thing left to do is to get approval from the City of Troup.

“This connectivity, this wi-fi connectivity in our downtown will really open up a lot of doors and make people feel welcome and give a lot usage to people in our downtown area,” said Suzanne Loudamy who is executive director of the Troup Community Development Corporation.

The wi-fi proposal is set to be presented to the city on September 20.

