Titus County deputies arrest man in connection with Cookville armed robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a store in Cookville on Aug. 27.

Justin Desean Taylor was booked into the Titus County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery on Monday, according to a post on the Titus County Facebook page.

TCSO deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in Cookville on Aug. 27.

Witnesses told law enforcement that a man wearing a hoodie and a mask approached the clerk, produced what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded money. After he got an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the store and fled the scene, the Facebook post stated.

At that point, the TCSO Criminal Investigations Division was called out to follow up on the robbery.

On Monday morning, a CID lieutenant and several of his investigators started sifting through the leads in the case.

“As the pace of the investigation intensified, investigators were able to obtain a name and description of a potential suspect,” the Facebook post stated. “As usual in a case like this where investigators had only an image of an unidentified suspect, they reached out through a network of several resources helping them to strengthen their efforts to both identify and locate the suspect.”

Later Monday, a TCSO investigator spotted a vehicle with a driver that matched the suspect’s appearance. After law enforcement officers detained, Taylor, the driver, they learned that he had outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

“Upon further examination and continued investigation into Taylor’s potential involvement in the robbery, investigators were able to obtain conclusive information identifying Taylor as the person who committed the robbery,” the Facebook post stated.

When they got enough probable cause for an arrest warrant, Taylor was charged with aggravated robbery. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Titus County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.