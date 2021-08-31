East Texas Now Business Break
Texas officer responding to suicidal person call wounds man

Police planned to review body camera video and issue a statement later Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TEXAS CITY (AP) - Officials say a police officer in southeast Texas has shot and wounded a man while responding to a call about a suicidal person.

Texas City police Cpl. Allen Bjerke told The Galveston County Daily News that the wounded man was taken to a hospital via helicopter after he was shot late Tuesday morning.

Bjerke said the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and Galveston County District Attorney’s Office would be taking over the investigation of the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

