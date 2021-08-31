East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas A&M leadership gives update on back to school during pandemic

Their Chief Operating Officer talked to KBTX Tuesday.
Texas A&M is continuing testing for COVID and has protocols in place.
Texas A&M is continuing testing for COVID and has protocols in place.(KBTX)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M leaders said the university’s positivity rate for COVID is 3.6%. Students, staff and faculty were required to get tested for COVID-19 prior to the start of classes. They still have testing and procedures for the pandemic in place.

Texas A&M’s Chief Operating Officer Greg Hartman said they have plans in place to move students and staff virtually if they need to, but they’ve been pleased with testing efforts and procedures to mitigate the spread.

”I think being with the university, population being such a large part of the community, I think it’s good so far. Again, cross fingers and hoping for the best here to continue that our testing is showing a relatively small positivity rate so far. Obviously we’re a big part of the community. We take that very seriously,” said Hartman.

Hartman also said they expect the freshman class to be at a new record level of enrollment for fall.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Judy Akridge
Longview police identify body found Aug. 20 as missing woman
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint
Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.

Latest News

Tyler ISD school bus
East Texas demand for bus drivers continues
Crockett Fire Department
Mother, son die in Crockett house fire
Lufkin vs Nac
Nacogdoches, Lufkin set for 102nd meeting
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Longview Lobos
Longview Lobos