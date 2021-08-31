East Texas Now Business Break
Smith County Jail experiencing COVID-19 surge

By Justin Honore
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County has 75 COVID-19 cases in the inmate population of the jail. The cases also extend to the staff in which 15 have tested positive and another 18 are quarantined.

Currently, there is a staffing shortage of 45 positions at the jail. Patrol deputies, criminal investigators, and courthouse security are helping fill the vacancies. The Smith County Jail is hoping to make a push before Oct. 1 to fill 45 open positions which they say will help a lot of their problems. They believe a new budget that is to be voted on next week will help in filling those vacancies.

The Smith County Jail went several months without a positive COVID-19 case, during that time they started bringing inmates back to Smith County from other county’s jails.

Once positive cases started climbing, the jail was unable to quarantine people. Smith County was able to use Gregg County’s facility for 10 days to help spread inmates out which dropped the number of cases from 115 to 45.

They are currently quarantining incoming inmates before putting them in the general population and are actively trying to get vaccinations for inmates who want to be vaccinated.

