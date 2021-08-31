East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County authorities involved in manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect

Authorities in Smith County are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect. (Source: Jeff Chavez,...
Authorities in Smith County are searching for a stolen vehicle suspect. (Source: Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)(Jeff Chavez, KLTV Staff)
By Libby Shaw
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Smith County are searching a wooded area near State Highway 271 for a stolen vehicle suspect who bailed out near Jim Hogg Road Tuesday morning.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said an SCSO deputy started chasing a stolen Dodge Ram pickup near the intersection of State Highway 14 and Loop 323. The chase then went north on SH 271. At Interstate 20, the driver jumped out in the 6900 block of Sandflat Road near Jim Hogg Road and fled into a wooded area.

Dogs and a drone are assisting in the ongoing search for a man in a “blue hoodie.”

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
AMBER Alert issued for two Cherokee County children
Judy Akridge
Longview police identify body found Aug. 20 as missing woman
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Clifford and Lynn Dufrene will return to Lockport La with extra cargo from Nacogdoches: a...
Hurricane Ida brings unexpected addition to evacuated family

Latest News

Texas Capitol
666 new Texas laws go into effect September 1.
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
AMBER Alert issued for two Cherokee County children
Palestine and the Texas State Railroad has a long history of bringing films to East Texas,...
Palestine hosts crew of Tim McGraw, Faith Hill show, sees economic boost
Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
Clerk for Cherokee County judge charged with tampering with government record