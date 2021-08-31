Smith County authorities involved in manhunt for stolen vehicle suspect

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities in Smith County are searching a wooded area near State Highway 271 for a stolen vehicle suspect who bailed out near Jim Hogg Road Tuesday morning.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said an SCSO deputy started chasing a stolen Dodge Ram pickup near the intersection of State Highway 14 and Loop 323. The chase then went north on SH 271. At Interstate 20, the driver jumped out in the 6900 block of Sandflat Road near Jim Hogg Road and fled into a wooded area.

Dogs and a drone are assisting in the ongoing search for a man in a “blue hoodie.”

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.