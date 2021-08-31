East Texas Now Business Break
September proclaimed Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Smith County

Gold Network of East Texas prepares for annual Gold Run in Tyler
Gold Network of East Texas members stand with county commissioners and the county judge at Tuesday's meeting.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Commissioners adopted a resolution on Tuesday morning designating September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Smith County.

Members of the Gold Network of East Texas were on hand for the announcement -- which comes ahead of their annual Tyler Gold Run. This year’s run is set for Saturday, Sept.18 at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.

Since the organization’s start in 2015, the Gold Network of East Texas has raised more than $200,000. The organization also says their network of families grew from nine to more than 80.

“My heart has been pounding out of my chest this morning realizing this is an official thing that the community has rallied around. And important people think it’s important too,” said Heather Rucker with the Gold Network of East Texas. “It’s always going to be my passion. This isn’t a hobby, this is my life.”

The Gold Network will host their annual ‘Go Gold Tyler on the Square’ event in downtown Tyler on Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event includes live music, food trucks, and fun activities for kids.

“We’re celebrating these guys and their families,” Rucker said. “They’re going to get to walk the gold carpet with their families and supporters, and it’s just all about them. And we’re also going to do a balloon release for our friends who were taken too soon.”

The Tyler Gold Run will be held at Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sept. 18. For details or to register, visit tylergoldrun.com

Gold Network kids wore shirts saying "HERO" for Tuesday's commissioners court meeting.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

