Search continues in Arkansas from missing Texas kayaker

Following a third day of search efforts, the missing Kayaker on the White River has still not...
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFORK, Ark. (AP) - The search continues in north Arkansas for a Texas man who went missing while kayaking on the White River.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says authorities began searching for the man after getting a call around 1 p.m. Saturday that he had gone under in the White River and had not resurfaced.

Rescue personnel were told the man was kayaking with others when he tipped over in the river, began struggling, and then went under.  The water level in the White River was high and the current was swift.

The name of the missing 29-year-old man, who is from Beaumont, Texas, has not been released by authorities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

