Red Zone Top 10 Week 2: Chapel Hill joins the list, Waskom climbs up the rankings

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 saw some movement in the bottom two-thirds of the list as we enter week 2. The top three stayed the same but the rest showed how easy it is to move based on your results.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII Ranking: 1 / Record 1-0/ Last Week: 1)

Carthage needed a big come back to keep the state’s longest winning streak alive to open the season. The Bulldogs have now won 31-sraight games following their come from behind 27-24 win over Crosby.

2. Gilmer (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 1-0/ Last Week: 2)

The Gilmer Buckeyes had a big week 1, beating rival Gladewater 42-14. The Buckeyes will host Henderson in week 2 action. The Lions beat Hallsville in Week 1.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 1-0/ Last Week: 3)

Timpson was up to their old tricks in Week 1 beating Frankston 61-0. The team spread the ball around which is their strength.

4. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 4 / Record 1-0 / Last Week: 9)

Waskom asserted their dominance over Garrison to open the season with a 45-0 victory. The Wildcats are set to play Brookshire Royal in Week 2 action.

5. Tatum Eagles (3A DI State Ranking: 3/ Record 1-0/ Last Week: 8)

The Tatum Eagles showed how explosive they can be in a week 1 68-26 win over Center. Tatum will now play a tough and Dangerous Daingerfield team that has the strength to sneak into the Top 10 next week.

6. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 7/ Record 1-0/ Last Week: 7)

The Kilgore Bulldogs started off the Clint Fuller era with a win over Nacogdoches in the Red Zone Game of the Week. I would worry too much about the Bulldogs offense as Nacogdoches is very familiar with Fuller’s game plan and attacked its weaknesses. Kilgore will play at Hallsville Friday night.

7. Longview Lobos (5A DI Ranking: 7/ Record 0-1/ Last Week: 4)

The Lobos took a tough loss on Week 1 40-7 to State ranked No.1 Denton Ryan. Ryan showed why they are the favorite to win the 5A DI state title.

8. Chapel Hill Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 9/ Record 1-0/ Last Week: NR)

Chapel Hill showed how explosive they can be with a 63-36 win over Greenville on the road to open the season. The Bulldogs will meet up with Livingston at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium for week 2. These two played a wild first round playoff game last season.

9. Lindale Eagles (4A DI Ranking: NR/ Record 0-1/ Last Week: 6)

The Lindale Eagles took a tough loss to a good Kaufman team, that won the DII state 7on7 championship over the summer. The team will now take on former district foe Pine Tree in Week 2 action.

10. Gladewater Bears (3A DII Ranking: 5/ Record 0-1/ Last Week: 5)

Gladewater took a tough 42-14 loss to Gilmer. The Buckeyes now have a 17-game winning streak on their rival. Gladewater is shut down this week due to COVID-19.

