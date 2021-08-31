Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... What is left of Tropical Depression Ida continues to move toward the NNE-NE through portions of Northern Mississippi tonight and will then move more NE into the mid-Atlantic States bringing some gusty wind and heavy rain. Over the next few days, our wind in East Texas will return to a more normal southerly direction as the influence of Ida ends. Mostly Sunny to Sunny skies are expected through the next week or so and a chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers hangs on through Thursday...mainly over southern counties. On Wednesday, we may see a few even over the northern 1/2 of East Texas as well. High Temperatures should remain in the middle 90s through the next 7 days with a few days possibly into the upper 90s in a few areas. Lows stay in the lower to middle 70s. Have a wonderful night and please continue to pray for those in Louisiana/Mississippi that are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.