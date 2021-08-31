Marshall police arrest 6 involved in Tuesday shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Six people, including three juveniles, have been arrested in connection with a shooting.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:50 p.m. Marshall dispatchers received a call in reference to a large number of gunshots heard near the intersection of Sanford and West Meredith St.

Officers with the Marshall Police Department responded, with the assistance of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS troopers, and the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force. They have detained three juveniles and three adult males involved in the shooting incident.

The investigation into the gunfire incident is ongoing.

