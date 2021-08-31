East Texas Now Business Break
Man wounded after opening fire on Texas officers serving a warrant

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PLANO, Texas (AP) - Police in suburban Dallas say an officer shot and wounded a man who opened fire on officers who were trying to serve a warrant.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says that after officers entered the home Tuesday morning, a man ran out the back.

Tilley said when an officer tried to stop the man, he fired at police.

An officer then returned fire, striking the man.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital.

Tilley said no officers were injured.

The shooting comes two days after officers fatally shot a man after he opened fire at Plano’s police headquarters.

Media Advisory August 31, 2021 OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING On August 31, 2021, at approximately 6:10 a.m., an officer...

Posted by Plano Texas Police Department on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

