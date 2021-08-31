Man granted new sentencing in Grande Ave. fatality appears in court
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was convicted in a fatal Tyler crash will receive his new sentence in December.
James Fulton appeared before Judge Jack Skeen of the 241st Judicial District Court Tuesday. Fulton had previously received a 10-year prison sentence for a wreck that killed a Tyler woman in 2016, but the sentence was overturned on an appeal.
Fulton’s new sentencing trial is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 6 when they will pick a jury. The trial is expected to be concluded by Thursday of that week.
A pre-trial hearing date has not been set at this time.
