Longview burger shop shuts down temporarily after fire

4400 block of Gilmer Road, Longview
4400 block of Gilmer Road, Longview(KLTV)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters were summoned to a burger shop where an oven caught fire.

The Longview Fire Department responded to the call in the 4400 block of Gilmer Road shortly after noon on Tuesday.

According to the LFD, an oven for cooking burgers caught fire. They were able to put it out with a water can in just a few minutes.

Burger IM had to shut down for a brief period to be inspected by the health department and do some cleanup. There were no injuries reported.

