East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Loaded handgun found during vehicle search at Hughes Springs High School

Hughes Springs ISD (Source: Facebook)
Hughes Springs ISD (Source: Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The school district reports a gun was found on campus on Tuesday afternoon.

The loaded handgun was found inside a high school student’s locked vehicle during a random search. A contracted drug dog and its handler were searching with HSISD Police Chief Wayne Mosley. Mosley took possession of the handgun.

The district says the student is being dealt with “in accordance with Texas law.” The name is not being released for student confidentiality.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Judy Akridge
Longview police identify body found Aug. 20 as missing woman
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Clifford and Lynn Dufrene will return to Lockport La with extra cargo from Nacogdoches: a...
Hurricane Ida brings unexpected addition to evacuated family

Latest News

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Source: KLTV Staff
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations eclipse previous record
Area H
Deep East Texas sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for second straight day
Smith County Jail
Smith County Jail experiencing COVID-19 surge
Smith County Jail experiencing COVID-19 surge
Smith County Jail experiencing COVID-19 surge