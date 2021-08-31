Loaded handgun found during vehicle search at Hughes Springs High School

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The school district reports a gun was found on campus on Tuesday afternoon.

The loaded handgun was found inside a high school student’s locked vehicle during a random search. A contracted drug dog and its handler were searching with HSISD Police Chief Wayne Mosley. Mosley took possession of the handgun.

The district says the student is being dealt with “in accordance with Texas law.” The name is not being released for student confidentiality.

