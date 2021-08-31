East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lightning strike at Jersey Shore kills lifeguard, injures 7

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities said a young lifeguard was killed and seven other people were injured when lightning struck a Jersey Shore beach Monday afternoon.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard in Berkeley Township was killed in the afternoon.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said seven people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Akridge
Longview police identify body found Aug. 20 as missing woman
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Clifford and Lynn Dufrene will return to Lockport La with extra cargo from Nacogdoches: a...
Hurricane Ida brings unexpected addition to evacuated family
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Shreveport man dies in Harrison County crash

Latest News

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
With Afghanistan withdrawal complete, America’s longest war ends
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. An alligator in floodwaters from...
Alligator attacks 71-year-old man in floodwaters from Hurricane Ida
An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
AMBER Alert issued for two Cherokee County children
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 file photo, students sit in an algebra class at Barbara...
Florida officials withhold school board salaries over mask mandates