Landlords, renters continue recovering from impacts of pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The last year has posed a challenge for many people, businesses, and communities, and they are still recovering from the initial impacts of COVID-19.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the CDC’s eviction moratorium this month, saying the agency overstepped its jurisdiction. Ian Mattingly, a spokesperson for the Texas Apartment Association said they appreciate the ruling and the chance to get back into court and show evidence.

“In many cases the people who are now not paying are not paying, not because they can’t get rental assistance, many of them have returned to full employment,” Mattingly said. “Unfortunately there’s a substantial portion of the population who that unless there is a threat of eviction they simply have taken advantage of the situation and that’s driven a number of smaller owners to the brink of bankruptcy.”

Heather Herzig has been involved with the Greater Longview Apartment Association for 24 years and said this last year has been a struggle for renters, owners, and landlords.

“I know several owners and management companies that have been on the computers helping their residents get the money, getting the checks sent to the right people,” Herzig said. Eviction, whether COVID or not COVID is our last resort. We don’t want to kick people out, we don’t want people on the streets.”

Herzig said they are available to support their local landlords, owners, and renters.

“We’re not the bad guy, yes we need our rent. Yes, without our rent we can’t pay our employees, we can’t pay our contractors. Everybody is struggling. But if we as owners can help get the relief for our residents, it makes it a lot easier on everyone,” Herzig said.

In Texas, the state’s eviction diversion program has been extended to October 1.

