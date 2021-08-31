East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Hopkins County sheriff investigating report of attempted child abduction

The sheriff’s office reports that they received a report of an attempted abduction of a...
The sheriff’s office reports that they received a report of an attempted abduction of a juvenile on County Road 4586(Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the report of an abduction attempt.

The sheriff’s office reports that they received a report of an attempted abduction of a juvenile on County Road 4586. The suspect was described as a male in his 30s or 40s, with a bald head and wearing a short sleeved blue shirt and blue jeans. The car was described as a black two-door passenger car, and may possibly be a Honda Civic.

If you have information or have seen a vehicle similar to this in the area, you are asked to contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (903) 438-4040.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
Texas Division of Emergency Management will open new therapeutic infusion center in Tyler
Evacuees from Louisiana have chosen to ride out Hurricane Ida from the safety of hotels in...
Louisiana hurricane evacuees arrive in East Texas
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Police lights.
Brownsboro residents report pajama-clad man knocking on doors to check for gas leaks

Latest News

Nacogdoches Lufkin Evacuees New Baby
Nacogdoches Lufkin Evacuees New Baby
YA Tittle Footage
YA Tittle Footage Unveiled
Tyler Infusion Center
Tyler Area Infusion Center
Evacuees In Longview
Evacuees In Longview