Hopkins County sheriff investigating report of attempted child abduction

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the report of an abduction attempt.

The sheriff’s office reports that they received a report of an attempted abduction of a juvenile on County Road 4586. The suspect was described as a male in his 30s or 40s, with a bald head and wearing a short sleeved blue shirt and blue jeans. The car was described as a black two-door passenger car, and may possibly be a Honda Civic.

If you have information or have seen a vehicle similar to this in the area, you are asked to contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (903) 438-4040.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.