Forest Festival committee announces changes to 2021 event lineup

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The 2021 Texas State Forest Festival will be held this year, but not without some changes to its activity and event lineup.

The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce announced today that the festival committee had made the decision to postpone the following events until Spring 2022: 2021 Pineywoods Car Show, 50th annual Southern Hushpuppy Championships, Big Axe BBQ Competition, and East Texas Cheerleading & Pom Pon/Dance Championships.

The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, Angelina County & Cities Health District, and local physicians have advised the Forest Festival committee to postpone all large gatherings scheduled inside the George H. Henderson, Jr. Expo Center’s main arena and outside barns.

“Over the past year-and-a-half, we have prided ourselves on being a leader in this community and doing our part to keep you informed on COVID-19 information, ways to keep your business afloat and successful during hard times, and we continue to be committed to doing our part,” Chamber President/CEO Tara Watson-Watkins said. “As much as we all want to get back to normal, until we can get our vaccination rate higher in Angelina County, we just can’t take the risk of exposing the hundreds of volunteers and my staff, as well as you - our community. We pray that you and your family will come and enjoy a fun event but plead with you to help us by following our recommended guidelines.”

