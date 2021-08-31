Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories for western/northwestern counties in East Texas for Wednesday as heat index values may reach 109° during the heat of the day. Partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the afternoon/evening with a slight chance (20%) for a few scattered showers/thundershowers. Once the sun sets, the rain should end quickly. Another chance for PM showers/thundershowers is expected both Wednesday and Thursday...ending by Friday. Lots of sunshine expected as we head into the Labor Day Weekend. Afternoon high temperatures expected to remain in the middle 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Just a slight chance for a shower or two on Monday, then a little better chance next Tuesday. A southerly wind is expected through the next 7 days at 5 to 12 mph. Have yourself a great day.

