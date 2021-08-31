East Texas Symphony Orchestra conducts ‘Symphony in the Park’ Saturday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Symphony Orchestra and the City of Tyler have teamed up to bring a free concert to the community this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Bergfeld Park. East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with ETSO’s Music Director Richard Lee and Executive Director Robin Hampton about the event.

The program will include celebratory and patriotic selections, as well as pieces from popular Broadway shows and movies.

For more information about the ETSO, The Symphony in the Park at Bergfeld, and the upcoming Concert Season, A Season to Celebrate, please visit www.etso.org or call the ETSO office at 903-526-3876.

