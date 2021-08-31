East Texas Now Business Break
Diboll ISD to require masks on campuses

(Diboll ISD)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll ISD will require masks to be worn by students, staff, and visitors beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Superintendent Vicki Thomas explained there’s been an uptick in cases and attendance is declining, saying the district wants to be proactive before “going over the cliff” and being forced to close campuses like other districts.

The decision was made Monday night with the district school board holding a vote. Five members voted in favor of the mask requirement, one against and one member was absent from the meeting.

Thomas said “there are strong opinions related to this” and added, “we’re working for the safety and security of our students.”

