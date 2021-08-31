East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Deep East Texas sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for second straight day

Area H
Area H(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area continue to set new records for the second day in a row.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported that as of Monday 181 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H, which includes Nacogdoches and Angelina counties. Area H’s pandemic peak for hospitalizations was 168 back in January of this year. Sunday’s report showed 170 hospitalizations.

Texas DSHS also reported that there are nine ICU beds available in Area H, three more than the previous day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, man arrested
Judy Akridge
Longview police identify body found Aug. 20 as missing woman
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Clifford and Lynn Dufrene will return to Lockport La with extra cargo from Nacogdoches: a...
Hurricane Ida brings unexpected addition to evacuated family

Latest News

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
Source: KLTV Staff
Tyler/Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations eclipse previous record
Smith County Jail
Smith County Jail experiencing COVID-19 surge
Smith County Jail experiencing COVID-19 surge
Smith County Jail experiencing COVID-19 surge