Dallas police data loss nearly triple initial estimate

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas city officials say an ongoing audit of police crime data has found that the data missing from the city’s computer database is almost triple the initial estimate.

City spokeswoman Janella Newsome tells The Dallas Morning News that an additional 15 terabytes of police data have been found to be missing.

City officials ordered the audit after Dallas County prosecutors learned that a city information technician inadvertently deleted 22 terabytes of such crime data as photos, videos and other documents.

Police officials say technicians recovered 14 terabytes, but about eight terabytes were likely lost forever.

