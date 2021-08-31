East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Dallas police data loss nearly triple initial estimate

Dallas Police Department Headquarters (Source: KLTV News Staff)
Dallas Police Department Headquarters (Source: KLTV News Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas city officials say an ongoing audit of police crime data has found that the data missing from the city’s computer database is almost triple the initial estimate.

City spokeswoman Janella Newsome tells The Dallas Morning News that an additional 15 terabytes of police data have been found to be missing.

City officials ordered the audit after Dallas County prosecutors learned that a city information technician inadvertently deleted 22 terabytes of such crime data as photos, videos and other documents.

Police officials say technicians recovered 14 terabytes, but about eight terabytes were likely lost forever.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
Two missing Cherokee County children found, released to CPS
Judy Akridge
Longview police identify body found Aug. 20 as missing woman
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
East Texas school closures due to COVID-19
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Clifford and Lynn Dufrene will return to Lockport La with extra cargo from Nacogdoches: a...
Hurricane Ida brings unexpected addition to evacuated family

Latest News

Following a third day of search efforts, the missing Kayaker on the White River has still not...
Search continues in Arkansas from missing Texas kayaker
WEBXTRA: Smith County manhunt
Authorities say the body of a 5-year-old boy was found in the Colorado mountains last week,...
Boy’s body found in Colorado mountains after suspected abuse
Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy energy on an app showing her energy...
Texas utility settles over sky-high energy bills from freeze