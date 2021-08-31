East Texas Now Business Break
County commissioners approve resolution proclaiming Aug. 31 at ‘Pastor David Dykes Day’

Dykes is now pastor emeritus of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler
Dykes waves to county employees after being honored at Tuesday's meeting.
Dykes waves to county employees after being honored at Tuesday's meeting.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Blake Holland
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday proclaiming Aug. 31, 2021 as ‘Pastor David Dykes Day’ in the county.

Dykes has officially retired as the pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. He had been the church’s pastor since 1991.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, Dykes handed over pastoral duties to Michael Gossett.

