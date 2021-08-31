County commissioners approve resolution proclaiming Aug. 31 at ‘Pastor David Dykes Day’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Commissioners approved a resolution on Tuesday proclaiming Aug. 31, 2021 as ‘Pastor David Dykes Day’ in the county.

Dykes has officially retired as the pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. He had been the church’s pastor since 1991.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, Dykes handed over pastoral duties to Michael Gossett.

