Clerk for Cherokee County judge charged with tampering with government record

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who worked for a county judge has been arrested.

Peggy Cornelius was the clerk for the Cherokee County Judge. She has been charged with tampering with a government record and making a false statement to a peace officer. Judge Phillip Grimes signed the arrest warrant.

Details of what brought about these charges have not been released at this time. We have reached out to the judge and the district attorney for further information.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.