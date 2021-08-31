VIDEO: Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent speaks on temporary mask mandate

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke Tuesday with Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean about the district’s new temporary mask mandate.

The mandate was adopted by the school board on Monday as an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The mandate applies to students and staff when they are inside district buildings, according to Dean.

“We wanted to do everything within our power to ensure that we keep our doors open,” Dean said.

Dean added that cases of COVID-19 are rising at CHISD. He said compared to the eight cases they had in August of 2020, they’ve had 122 positive cases in the district as of yesterday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.