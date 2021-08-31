Angelina College welcomes JJ Montgomery home as new men’s basketball coach

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It has been a wild week at the Angelina College athletic department.

A week ago, it looked like the school had their new head coach, Steve DeMeo. DeMeo, recently a St.John’s assistant coach was hired by the program to take over for Nick Wade, who is now at Lee College.

A few days ago it became apparent that DeMeo was leaving for a different job and the Roadrunners were once again on the coaching search. Athletic Director Guy Davis went to one of his former players with the job - JJ Montgomery.

Montgomery is not just any other player. He is the program’s all-time leading scorer and had his jersey retired by the program.

“Being able to come back home and coach where I played here at Angelina College was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Montgomery said. “I’m happy to be home, and I’m ready to get this thing rolling.”

Montgomery also played at Lufkin High School, where he became the school’s career scoring leader with more than 3,000 points. From there, Montgomery played two years at Angelina College under current AC athletic director Guy Davis. Montgomery set the program record for single-season scoring (897 points) and career scoring (1,799 points) from 2001-2002. He is one of three NJCAA First Team All-Americans in Roadrunner men’s basketball program history.

Montgomery completed his collegiate career at Arkansas State University before embarking on a professional career spent playing overseas.

“My expectations will always be the same,” Montgomery said, “and that’s to compete at a high level. I can take my bumps and my losses, but my main job is to get these guys out there in great shape and be ready to play here.”

Montgomery will now take over the role that Davis once had as he looks to mold young student-athletes the way he was molded.

“I learned so much from Coach Davis,” Montgomery said. “He was a tough coach, but it was tough love, and I needed that. My former (high school) players will tell you, ‘Hey, this guy’s pretty crazy’ with the way I coach. Coach Davis demanded perfection, and he wanted us to work hard. You’ll see a little of Guy Davis in me, I’m sure.”

