2 Cherokee County employees arrested after bank complaint

Peggy Cornelius, who worked for a county judge, has been arrested.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two county employees accused of falsifying information to gain power of attorney.

Peggy Cornelius and Suijuan Chen are each charged with tampering with a government document and false information to a police officer.

Cornelius worked as an administrative assistant for the county judge. Chen worked as an internal auditor.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said the allegations against the pair does not involve county business but a secondary victim who one of them knew.

Dickston said the investigation began on Oct. 23. They were arrested on Friday.

Dickson said the investigation began when a bank in Cherokee County contacted his office about a fraudulent power of attorney.

A booking photo for Chen was not made available.

Previous story: Clerk for Cherokee County judge charged with tampering with government record

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

