East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH: Longview ISD Athletics unveils footage of NFL legend YA Tittle

By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, the Longview ISD Athletics Department unveiled recently found footage of NFL legend Y.A. Tittle from the 1942 Longview football season. The footage may even be the only high school-level footage of Tittle ever found.

The video, which includes Tittle playing, is of a Longview High School versus Marshall High School football game played on Nov. 20, 1942, at the old Lobo Stadium,” a press release stated. “The Lobos won that game 28-7.”

The Lufkin ISD Athletic Department held a ceremony to unveil the video Monday afternoon.

According to the press release, Tittle was a standout quarterback at Marshall High School and Louisiana State University. he went on to play for the NFL, and when he retired in 1964, he was the league’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, attempts, completions, and games played.

“Tittle was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, and his jersey number 14 is retired by the New York Giants,” the press release stated.

The video also features future NFL player Chubby Gregg (Longview High School) and state championship-winning Lobo coach P.E. Shotwell.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
Texas Division of Emergency Management will open new therapeutic infusion center in Tyler
Evacuees from Louisiana have chosen to ride out Hurricane Ida from the safety of hotels in...
Louisiana hurricane evacuees arrive in East Texas
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Police lights.
Brownsboro residents report pajama-clad man knocking on doors to check for gas leaks

Latest News

Nacogdoches Lufkin Evacuees New Baby
Nacogdoches Lufkin Evacuees New Baby
YA Tittle Footage
YA Tittle Footage Unveiled
Tyler Infusion Center
Tyler Area Infusion Center
Evacuees In Longview
Evacuees In Longview
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 12,925 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas