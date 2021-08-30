WATCH: Longview ISD Athletics unveils footage of NFL legend YA Tittle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, the Longview ISD Athletics Department unveiled recently found footage of NFL legend Y.A. Tittle from the 1942 Longview football season. The footage may even be the only high school-level footage of Tittle ever found.

The video, which includes Tittle playing, is of a Longview High School versus Marshall High School football game played on Nov. 20, 1942, at the old Lobo Stadium,” a press release stated. “The Lobos won that game 28-7.”

The Lufkin ISD Athletic Department held a ceremony to unveil the video Monday afternoon.

According to the press release, Tittle was a standout quarterback at Marshall High School and Louisiana State University. he went on to play for the NFL, and when he retired in 1964, he was the league’s all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, attempts, completions, and games played.

“Tittle was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, and his jersey number 14 is retired by the New York Giants,” the press release stated.

The video also features future NFL player Chubby Gregg (Longview High School) and state championship-winning Lobo coach P.E. Shotwell.

