East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas COVID-19 bills allow school mask mandates, prevent ‘vaccine passport’ lawsuits

Texas Capitol
Texas Capitol(KCBD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - State Sen. Nathan Johnson (D-Dallas) on Monday filed four new bills covering an assortment of issues relating to COVID-19, including barring Gov. Greg Abbott from banning mask mandates at public schools.

Senate Bill 92 would prevent “private clauses of action” from being brought against private businesses which require proof of vaccination (aka vaccine passports) for entry.

Senate Bill 93 would allow for private venues, as defined by Section 327.001 of the Business & Commerce Code, which are permitted or licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption to require proof of vaccination for entry.

Senate Bill 94 allows for school districts to enact mask mandates.

Senate Bill 95 would prohibit the governor from issuing executive orders that ban school districts from enacting and/or enforcing mask mandates.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott added to the special session agenda items that would address whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
Texas Division of Emergency Management will open new therapeutic infusion center in Tyler
Evacuees from Louisiana have chosen to ride out Hurricane Ida from the safety of hotels in...
Louisiana hurricane evacuees arrive in East Texas
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Police lights.
Brownsboro residents report pajama-clad man knocking on doors to check for gas leaks

Latest News

Clifford and Lynn Dufrene will return to Lockport La with extra cargo from Nacogdoches: a...
Hurricane Ida brings unexpected addition to evacuated family
Clifford and Lynn Dufrene will return to Lockport La with extra cargo from Nacogdoches: a...
WebXtra: Hurricane Ida baby
Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area reports decrease in COVID-19 patients
Area H
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain near pandemic peak in Deep East Texas