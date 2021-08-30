Texas A&M students receive a lesson on fire safety at 10th annual Dorm Burn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Fire Department teamed up with Texas A&M University for its 10th annual dorm burn.

The event took place Saturday on Simpson Drill Field on the campus of Texas A&M.

Two model dorm rooms were ignited to demonstrate to students the difference between a room on fire with and without a sprinkler system.

The goal of the burn is to show students how quickly a fire can spread in a dorm room or an apartment.

Officials also stressed the importance of not plugging in too many devices, lighting candles, and cooking safety all things that students may be used to doing at home prior to coming to the university.

”Sometimes they did things at home that they don’t allow here in the dorms, such as burning candles in your room. Plugging in too many appliances into your outlet so we wanted to make sure that they understood that, these things are our safety issues. So we want them to be safe so that way they enjoy their college career,” said Dave Zeiger, Texas A&M Manager of Environmental Health and Safety.

