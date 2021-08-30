East Texas Now Business Break
Shreveport man dies in Harrison County crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At 8:40 p.m. Sunday, DPS troopers responded to a fatal crash westbound on IH-20 near mile marker 603 in Harrison County. 

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Ford Focus was traveling westbound on IH-20 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, into the center median and struck several trees. 

The driver, identified as Douglas Whitson, 58, of Shreveport was pronounced at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, Danny Macon, 68, of Shreveport was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview.

The crash remains under investigation.

