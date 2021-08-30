East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sabine County WNBA legend inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

WNBA legend Teressa Weatherspoon brings inspiration to West Sabine Softball team.
WNBA legend Teressa Weatherspoon brings inspiration to West Sabine Softball team.(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (News release) - East Texan and former New York Liberty point guard Teresa Weatherspoon was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco on Saturday.

A native of Pineland, Texas, Weatherspoon was a two time Kodak All American and Wade Trophy winner who led Louisiana Tech (1984-1988) to the 1988 NCAA women’s basketball title. In the championship game, Auburn led 31-15 at half behind Ruthie Bolton’s 16 points but Weatherspoon held her scoreless in the second half to help clinch a 56-54 victory for Louisiana Tech.

One of the greatest players in WNBA history, Weatherspoon was an original member of the league in 1997. The five time WNBA All Star started 220 straight games for the New York Liberty and led the team to three WNBA Championship appearances. During game 2 of the 1999 WNBA finals “Spoon” made “The Shot”, a 50 foot 3 pointer to beat the Houston Comets and tie the series at 1-1.

She retired as the Liberty’s all time leader in assists (1,338) and steals (465). Weatherspoon was also a two time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (1997 & 1998). She won a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics and a bronze medal at the 1992 Olympics. Today, Teresa is an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans.

She is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (2010), the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (2019) and was named one of the Top 15 Players in WNBA history.

The 2020-21 class includes: Olympic medalists Leroy Burrell and Michelle Carter, former Kansas Chief’s LB Derrick Johnson, former Houston Texan punter Shane Lechler, five-time US Olympian runner Francie Larrieu Smith, Dallas Cowboy legends DeMarcus Ware and Charlie Waters, and former Baylor Lady Bear Sophia Young-Malcolm.

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame and Museum chronicles the heroes and legends of the Lone Star State sports at all levels, including high school standouts, Olympians and professionals. Established in 1993, the organization’s mission is to preserve the legacies of all inductees and the history of sports in Texas to educate and inspire guests of all ages. Home to nearly 400 Texas Legends, the museum houses Texas Tennis Museum and Hall of Fame and Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Evacuees from Louisiana have chosen to ride out Hurricane Ida from the safety of hotels in...
Louisiana hurricane evacuees arrive in East Texas
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
Texas Division of Emergency Management will open new therapeutic infusion center in Tyler
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Police lights.
Brownsboro residents report pajama-clad man knocking on doors to check for gas leaks

Latest News

New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
New Orleans Saints will practice 3 days at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium due to Ida
FILE - Fans rush the field after Auburn defeated Alabama in the Iron Bowl NCAA college football...
Fans head back to stadiums, some with vax cards and masks
Red Zone Week 1 highlights
Red Zone Week 1 highlights
A Woodville High School football player was injured in the team's game against Newton Friday...
Medical helicopter airlifts Woodville football player from Newton game