East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Newton ISD closes all campuses through Labor Day

(Source: Newton ISD Facebook)
(Source: Newton ISD Facebook)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Texas (KTRE) - All campuses in Newton Independent School District will be closed through Labor Day.

Newton ISD made the announcement Monday afternoon, noting that classes would resume on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The closure also includes all extracurricular activities and athletic events.

“Parents are encouraged to keep their children at home and help reduce the spread of germs,” the announcement said.

There was no information given whether this was due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
Texas Division of Emergency Management will open new therapeutic infusion center in Tyler
Evacuees from Louisiana have chosen to ride out Hurricane Ida from the safety of hotels in...
Louisiana hurricane evacuees arrive in East Texas
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Police lights.
Brownsboro residents report pajama-clad man knocking on doors to check for gas leaks

Latest News

Nacogdoches Lufkin Evacuees New Baby
Nacogdoches Lufkin Evacuees New Baby
Evacuees In Longview
Evacuees In Longview
Tyler Infusion Center
Tyler Area Infusion Center
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 12,925 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Y.A. Tittle (Source: Longview ISD)
WATCH: Longview ISD Athletics unveils footage of NFL legend YA Tittle