East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday’s Weather: Slight chance for rain today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures aren’t much cooler this morning, but light north winds are dropping the humidity which makes it feel a bit better.  Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with temperatures reaching the lower 90s this afternoon.  There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but most places will remain dry.  That very slight chance for rain will remain in the forecast through midweek, but then high pressure moves back in and cuts off the chance for rain through the weekend.  Expect temperatures this week to be near average for this time of the year with highs in the lower to mid 90s and lots of sunshine through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Evacuees from Louisiana have chosen to ride out Hurricane Ida from the safety of hotels in...
Louisiana hurricane evacuees arrive in East Texas
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
Texas Division of Emergency Management will open new therapeutic infusion center in Tyler
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Police lights.
Brownsboro residents report pajama-clad man knocking on doors to check for gas leaks

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
An oil tanker appears to have struck a pickup truck.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tanker truck crashes into pickup truck at Hwy 271 at ENE Loop 323
A 43-year-old woman died Thursday night in Wood County after her vehicle crossed the center...
Whitewright woman dies in head-on crash in Wood County
TxDOT previously installed advanced warning signs and lowered the speed limit to 60 mph near...
Traffic at risky East Texas intersection has attention of TxDOT, lawmakers