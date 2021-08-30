Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a very low chance for an isolated shower. Any noticeable impacts East Texas saw from Hurricane, now Tropical Storm, Ida have ended. Highs today will be in the low 90s, and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Similar conditions expected tomorrow, with morning temps in the mid 70s. Some mild changes will arrive on Wednesday.

We’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies Wednesday into the weekend; however, a cold front to our north could drive some showers and storms into northern portions of East Texas. Right now, we are not expecting anything severe. Thursday we’ll keep 20% chance of rain in the forecast, but after that, very low chances will be in the forecast for the weekend, mainly for Deep East Texas with any afternoon showers. Highs over the next week generally at or just above normal. As mentioned earlier, the impacts from Ida on East Texas have ended. As of 10AM, Tropical Storm Ida was moving to the north at 9 mph, and was located 40 miles southwest of Jackson, MS. We have more information on Ida and recovery efforts on our website and mobile news apps.

