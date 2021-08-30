Man dies after getting hit by pickup on SH 7 in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 22-year-old man died at a local hospital after he was hit by a pickup on State Highway 7 in Nacogdoches County late Saturday night.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the incident. The collision occurred on SH 7just west of FM 2782.

The preliminary crash report shows that about 10:20 p.m, Saturday, Salvador Aguinaga, 33, of Pollok, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet pickup west on SH 7 when a man walked from the center of the road into the westbound lane and was hit by the truck.

The pedestrian was identified as James Davis, of Diboll. EMS personnel took him to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“This crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated. “Additional information is not available at this time.”

