Louisiana evacuees in Longview hope Ida is a near miss

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Many Louisiana residents are riding out hurricane Ida in East Texas.

The worry for many now is, what will they be going back to?

Trying to take their minds off of hurricane Ida, Louisiana visitors in Longview know it’s too early to tell what they’re going back to.

“It’s tough man. You’re wondering what you leave behind and what’s going to be there when you get back. Worried about family members, friends that decided not to leave,” said Brady and Linda Poirier of Lafayette.

“We’ve done this way too many times. From Houma, Louisiana, which Ida is barreling down on right now. We’re kind of concerned with our home. All of the people in LaFourche Parish are in harm’s way,” said Lee Goutreaux of Houma, Louisiana.

They say there was no shortage of people trying to help Louisianans evacuate.

“We’ve seen charter buses parked at Lafayette airport on our way out. Utility vehicles from looks like every part of the country,” Brady said.

The worst part for all of them right now is something they’ve been through many times before. Waiting and watching.

And they’ve thought of everything they should bring with them.

“You got to remember you want your birth certificate, papers, insurance, as many pictures as you can get,” Linda said.

Some are optimistic, saying parishes have learned from past hurricanes.

“Terrebonne, LaFourche Parish, and Saint Mary Parish have a really robust levee system,” Lee said.

And many are just hoping for a near miss.

“Best scenario and ready to go home,” Linda said.

