Longview police identify body found Aug. 20 as missing woman

Judy Akridge
Judy Akridge(Longview police on Facebook)
By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Human remains found in the area of 2600 block of W. Marshall Avenue on Aug. 20 have been identified as those of a Marshall woman who went missing on July 27.

A press release stated that Forensic Medical Management in Tyler assisted the Longview Police Department with the investigation. On Monday, the remains were identified as Judy Akridge, 68.

“Ms. Akridge originally went missing on July 27, 2021, and Texas DPS released a Silver Alert at the request of the Longview Police Department,” the press release stated. “There is no foul play suspected at this time, and Ms. Akridge’s relatives have been notified.”

Previous story: Silver Alert issued for missing Longview woman last seen on W. Marshall

