Leverett’s Chapel ISD announces closure of schools through Labor Day

Leverett's Chapel Lions (Source: LCISD.net)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Leverett’s Chapel Independent School District announced Monday morning that it will close all school campuses through Labor Day.

Superintendent Josh Johnson said the decision to do so was made due to a number of faculty members being out sick for “COVID-related reasons.” Students will be released from classes at 12:30 p.m. Buses will run early today as well.

“It is getting more difficult for us to get all the classes covered,” Johnson said in a Facebook post.

The closure extends to all athletic and extracurricular activities as well.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

