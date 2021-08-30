Legacy, Tyler looking for bragging rights in Red Zone Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Legacy Red Raiders and Tyler Lions will look to claim bragging rights of the Rose City on Friday night.

The two Tyler High Schools will meet at Rose Stadium for a non district contest. Last year Legacy won the game 40-28.

“We are one city but for that one week a year we are divided,” Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes said. “I do not want that side to win and it is what it is. I preach to my kids that that is one of our goals every year.”

legacy has won this game five times since 2014 and the school has a tow game winning streak. The Red Raiders enter the game off a week one win at Lufkin while Tyler suffered a loss Friday to Texas High.

“They had us at halftime last year,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “We were able to make adjustments and win the game but we did not match their intensity early. This Friday is a new game. None of those previous years count anymore. For us it will be about going out and establishing the line of scrimmage. It is going to be about who can run the ball and who can play good defense. This thing will come down to play by play. This will be a tied game and someone will win in the fourth quarter.”

Kickoff from Rose Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

