East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Legacy, Tyler looking for bragging rights in Red Zone Game of the Week

By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Legacy Red Raiders and Tyler Lions will look to claim bragging rights of the Rose City on Friday night.

The two Tyler High Schools will meet at Rose Stadium for a non district contest. Last year Legacy won the game 40-28.

“We are one city but for that one week a year we are divided,” Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes said. “I do not want that side to win and it is what it is. I preach to my kids that that is one of our goals every year.”

legacy has won this game five times since 2014 and the school has a tow game winning streak. The Red Raiders enter the game off a week one win at Lufkin while Tyler suffered a loss Friday to Texas High.

“They had us at halftime last year,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “We were able to make adjustments and win the game but we did not match their intensity early. This Friday is a new game. None of those previous years count anymore. For us it will be about going out and establishing the line of scrimmage. It is going to be about who can run the ball and who can play good defense. This thing will come down to play by play. This will be a tied game and someone will win in the fourth quarter.”

Kickoff from Rose Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Evacuees from Louisiana have chosen to ride out Hurricane Ida from the safety of hotels in...
Louisiana hurricane evacuees arrive in East Texas
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
Texas Division of Emergency Management will open new therapeutic infusion center in Tyler
Here is the First Alert Doppler radar image of Hurricane Ida taken at 12:29 p.m. Sunday....
Hurricane Ida makes landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4
Police lights.
Brownsboro residents report pajama-clad man knocking on doors to check for gas leaks

Latest News

Red Zone Game of the week: Week 2 preview
Red Zone Seg A
Red Zone Week 2 schedule
WNBA legend Teressa Weatherspoon brings inspiration to West Sabine Softball team.
Sabine County WNBA legend inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
New Orleans Saints logo on a helmet before the first half of an NFL preseason football game at...
New Orleans Saints will practice 3 days at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium due to Ida