Gladewater ISD closes all campuses until Sept. 7 due to COVID-related absences

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater ISD has cancelled school for the rest of this week due to illness.

All GISD campuses will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 7 as a result of widespread COVID-19 illness among students and employees.

Extracurricular activities are also cancelled through Saturday, the district posted to its social media pages.

