Advertisement

Gladewater ISD closes all campuses until Sept. 7 due to COVID-related absences

Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
Gladewater ISD cancels classes due to illness
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater ISD has cancelled school for the rest of this week due to illness.

All GISD campuses will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 7 as a result of widespread COVID-19 illness among students and employees.

Extracurricular activities are also cancelled through Saturday, the district posted to its social media pages.

