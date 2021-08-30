Gladewater ISD closes all campuses until Sept. 7 due to COVID-related absences
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater ISD has cancelled school for the rest of this week due to illness.
All GISD campuses will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 7 as a result of widespread COVID-19 illness among students and employees.
Extracurricular activities are also cancelled through Saturday, the district posted to its social media pages.
