Frankston ISD closes all campuses through Labor Day

FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, Frankston Independent School District will close all of its campuses until Tuesday, Sept. 7 in order to complete a deep cleaning of all its facilities, including transportation.

The notice given by Frankston ISD did not specify whether the closure was due to COVID-19 concerns, only that it was due to “recent attendance data on FISD campuses along with the number of staff members out for illness.” The notice also stated that students would not need to make up these missed days.

The closure is not extended to extracurricular activities or athletic events. Parents are encouraged to contact the appropriate director or coach for further information regarding those activities.

