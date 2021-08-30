Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... What is left of Ida continues to move toward the NNE through portions of Mississippi today and will then move more NE into the mid-Atlantic States bringing some gusty wind and heavy rain. Over the next few days, our wind in East Texas will return to a more normal southerly direction as the influence of Ida ends. Mostly Sunny to Sunny skies are expected through the next week or so and a chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers hangs on through Thursday...mainly over southern counties. On Wednesday, we may see a few even over the northern 1/2 of East Texas. High Temperatures should remain in the middle 90s through the next 7 days with a few days possibly into the upper 90s in a few areas. Lows stay in the lower to middle 70s. Have a wonderful day and please continue to pray for those in Louisiana/Mississippi that are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

