Better East Texas: Passing of the legends

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We’ve all heard the myth that celebrity deaths come in threes and while there is no truth it, a set of deaths of famous faces can make us pause and think and reminisce.

Recently, four musical icons passed away: Dusty Hill of ZZ Top, Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones, country music legend Tom T. Hall and Don Everly of the early days of Rock and Roll. While none of them died from COVID, their lives provided some of the landscapes of life that many of us hoped would never end. Our lives are a series of images, experiences and people with each having different impact on us and who we are. When a musical legend dies, a bit of us can die as well. Such is the case here.

While some of the bands will continue to perform – The Stones and Z Z Top – it won’t quite be the same. It doesn’t mean that their music won’t be good, but something will be missing. These occurrences are also a stark reminder of the fragility of our lives – no one is exempt from the passage and impact of time. So, as we celebrate, remember and reflect on these that have passed, we should be cued to reach out to those in our immediate circles and let them know of the impact they have had in our lives. COVID and time have taught us that nothing lasts forever, so love those that have positively impacted you and that will make for a Better East Texas.

