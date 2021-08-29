New Orleans Saints will practice 3 days at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium due to Ida

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - After the team evacuated Lousiana ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall, the New Orleans Saints will be practicing at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, according to ESPN.

Quoting the Associated Press, the EPSN story said the Saints are scheduled to work out at AT&T Stadium Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Then the team will take a break before heading into the regular NFL season. New Orleans is supposed to open at home on Sept. 12 in a game against Green Bay.

“Ida made landfall south of New Orleans on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the U.S.,” the ESPN story stated.

Concerns about the hurricane prompted the New Orleans Saints to move the kickoff for yesterday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals from 8 p.m. Eastern Time to 1 p.m. Eastern Time before the game was eventually canceled, the EPSN story stated.

Hurricane Ida’s arrival came on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. During that time, the Saints were forced to move for the entire 2005 season, the EPSN story stated. New Orleans set up operations in San Antonio, and they played their home games there and at LSU in Baton Rouge.

“Last year, the Saints stayed home when Hurricane Zeta hit New Orleans in late October, with coaches and other team officials riding out the storm under generator power at the team facility,” the ESPN story stated.

To read the full ESPN article, click here.

